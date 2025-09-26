Belarus to build additional nuclear capacities — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Belarus intends to build additional nuclear capacities, but has not yet finalized the location, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said as quoted by the BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko stated that Belarus will build a third unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP) or a new nuclear power plant, unless compelling circumstances arise.

"Personally, I am hesitating about where to build it. Either a third unit at the current plant in Ostrovets, or in the east. Experts and the government suggest building the third unit nearby - it will be cheaper. On the other hand, when such a facility is built, it brings development to the entire region. Therefore, I’m hesitating a bit. We can build in either place. I think we will decide soon," he said.

Lukashenko also said that Minsk could build another unit using funds saved from the Belarusian NPP loan.

"We have saved a fair amount of money. We can build an entire power unit using the funds saved from the first loan," Lukashenko said, according to the BelTA news agency.