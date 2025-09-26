Lay down arms or be destroyed, Netanyahu tells Hamas

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. In a speech to the UN General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that the radical Palestinian movement Hamas immediately lay down its arms and release Israeli hostages; in return, he said, the militants would be allowed to live and hostilities in the Gaza Strip would cease.

Netanyahu said his address was being broadcast not only through loudspeakers on Israel’s border with Gaza but also "directly to the mobile phones of Hamas leaders through special efforts by Israeli intelligence services." "I am telling you now: lay down your arms, release my people, free the hostages, all 48 of them, right now. If you do this, you will survive. If not, Israel will reach you and destroy you all. If Hamas agrees to our demands, the war can end right now," he said.