South Korea fires warning shots towards North Korean commercial ship — Yonhap

SEOUL, September 26. /TASS/. South Korea fired warning shots after a North Korean commercial ship reportedly violated the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea, which Seoul views as its de-facto maritime border, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The North Korean vessel breached the NLL near South Korea's border island of Baengnyeong at around 5 a.m.local time, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The South Korean military fired warning shots, forcing the vessel to leave the area.

Pyongyang does not recognize the NLL.