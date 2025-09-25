MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic champion in sabre fencing Sofya Velikaya has been listed in the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

Velikaya is charged with, among other things, infringing on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.

Velikaya, 40 is a two-time Olympic champion in fencing, winning gold in the Team Sabre competitions at the 2016 and 2020 Summer Games in addition to her silver medals at the 2012 London, 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo Olympics in individual sabre competitions.

The Russian fencer is also an eight-time world champion (2004, 2010, twice in 2011, 2012, twice in 2015, 2019) as well as owning five silvers and three bronze medals at the world championships. Competing at the European Fencing championships between 2003 and 2019, she has accumulated 14 gold, six silver and three bronze medals.