Houthis say Israeli attacks on Sana'a targeted penitentiary facility

DUBAI, September 25. /TASS/. The target of Israeli attacks on Sana'a was a penitentiary facility run by the Yemeni Houthi security and intelligence service. Prisoners and detainees were held there, the rebel-owned Al Masirah television channel reported, citing a source within the service.

On Thursday, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of strikes on the Yemeni capital. According to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, the attacks targeted Houthi targets, including weapons depots and rebel bases. He also claimed that "dozens of militants" were killed in the strikes.

According to the Houthi Health Ministry, two were killed and 48 wounded.