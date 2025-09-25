NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. NATO countries intend to ensure continuous supplies of US weapons to Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in an interview with Fox News.

"You will see a constant flow of American weapons into Ukraine, paid for by allies," he said. Rutte expressed confidence that these deliveries would be accompanied by sanctions against Russia, though he did not provide details. According to him, this strategy would enable the West to increase pressure on Moscow.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington had decided to continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev, provided Europe covered the costs. NATO will coordinate the process. On September 23, Trump reiterated that the US would continue to supply weapons to NATO countries, which could then use them at their discretion. He raised the issue while discussing military support for Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western arms supplies to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian troops only serve to prolong the conflict without changing the situation on the battlefield.