DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. Russian leadership and its citizens are defending their country and identity amid global confrontation, serving as an example for others, former US Congresswoman and 2020 vice-presidential candidate Cynthia Ann McKinney told TASS during her visit to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"I'm happy that the Russians have chosen to fight for the Russian identity instead of joining the 'parasitic class', because the Russian leadership could be a part of the new colonial, the new neocolonialization of the world, but they chose not to become a part of the parasitic class. And for that, I applaud the leadership of Russia," McKinney said.

She added that, in the current global confrontation, the Russian leadership and its people have chosen the path of protecting their nation and identity. "The Russian identity actually means something, not just to Russian people, but to the rest of the world. And as a result of that, what you're showing us is that we can also stand for our identity against that ‘parasitic class’ that wants us destroyed," the former US Congresswoman concluded.

McKinney arrived in the DPR for a three-day press tour alongside journalists and activists from seven other countries, visiting the Alley of Angels and the Alley of Heroes in Donetsk, as well as the Great Patriotic War Museum and sites targeted by Ukraine’s armed forces. She spoke at a meeting with students and faculty of Donetsk State University. Additionally, the delegation visited Mariupol.