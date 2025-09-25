US expects decisive action from UN after Trump’s escalator glitch — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The US administration expects decisive action from the United Nations over the stoppage of a moving stairway that occurred when US President Donald Trump was riding it, the US representative to the global body, Michael Waltz, said.

"During President Trump’s visit to the UN this week, a series of outrageous failures occurred: a sudden escalator stoppage, a malfunctioning teleprompter, and interruptions of his speech with Portuguese interpretation," he wrote on X.

"The United States will not tolerate threats to our security or dignity at international forums. We expect swift cooperation and decisive action," Waltz added.

On Wednesday, Trump condemned the mishap as sabotage as he called for an investigation into the failings. He added that he and First Lady Melania Trump would have fallen because of a bad escalator. He also complained of a malfunctioning teleprompter and sound system in the hall as he said that the US Secret Service was already looking into the incident.

On September 23, an escalator at UN headquarters stalled when the US president and his wife Melania got on it. They had to walk up the escalator. And Trump also said his teleprompter was not working for the start of his speech.

The United Nations explained after Trump’s speech that the escalator had stopped after a videographer may have "inadvertently" triggered a safety mechanism on it.