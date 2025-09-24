Brazilian president tells Zelensky there is no military solution to Ukrainian conflict

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 24. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that achieving peace in Ukraine is possible only through negotiations.

"Lula [da Silva] reiterated his conviction that there is no military solution to the conflict. He expressed his support for the direct dialogue between the sides which began in Istanbul in May, and also for the recent talks held in Alaska and Washington," his press service said.

The Metropoles paper reported in May that Zelensky had been sending letters to Lula da Silva for over a year and a half asking for a meeting, filing six requests in total, but never received a response.