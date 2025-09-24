Iranian intelligence obtains classified data on Israeli military centers — minister

TEHRAN, September 24. /TASS/. The Iranian intelligence has acquired a "treasure trove of information" concerning Israeli nuclear and military centers, as well as the names of scientists and military personnel, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib has said.

"The real treasure trove brought to Iran includes millions of pages of diverse and valuable information related to the Zionist regime. These documents contain data on the regime's previous and current weapons projects, projects to upgrade and recycle old nuclear weapons, joint projects with the United States and some European countries, as well as complete information on the administrative structure and individuals involved in nuclear weapons development," he said in an interview with the Tasnim news agency.