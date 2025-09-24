Israel, US betrayed diplomacy by attacking Iran during negotiations — Pezeshkian

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Israel and the US betrayed diplomacy by striking Iran while negotiations to resolve the crisis surrounding the Iranian nuclear program were underway, President Masoud Pezeshkian said while speaking during the general debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The airstrikes carried out by the Zionist regime and the United States of America on Iranian cities, homes, and infrastructure while diplomatic negotiations were underway constitute a grave betrayal of diplomacy and a weakening of efforts to establish stability and peace," he said.

According to Pezeshkian, the US and Israel have dealt a severe blow to international trust and the prospects for peace in the Middle East.

On June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Iran attacked the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air base in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. The ceasefire took effect on June 24.

In 2025, five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States ended inconclusively due to the launch of Israel's military operation and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.