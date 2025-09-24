UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The hall of the UN General Assembly was nearly empty when Vladimir Zelensky delivered his speech, a TASS correspondent reported.

His address was attended mostly by representatives of other delegations, whose statements were scheduled for the morning session. Whole rows of seats remained vacant. Even some European states, which are Kiev’s traditional allies, were represented only by staffers from their permanent missions to the UN.

The Russian Delegation, including First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, was present in the hall.

Zelensky’s popularity has been declining recently, even in the West, where he and members of his inner circle are being criticized in the media.