Macron tells Trump Israel cannot defeat Hamas militarily

UN, September 23. /TASS/. Military methods against the radical Palestinian group Hamas are not effective, a comprehensive approach is needed, believes French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated this during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"[Israel] has killed Hamas’s main leaders. <...> This is a major success, but at the same time, there are just as many Hamas militants as on the first day. This has not helped eliminate Hamas, it is the wrong approach. Therefore, we need a comprehensive process, and we are working very hard on a solution for the future," the French president said in the presence of journalists at the beginning of the two leaders' meeting, as quoted by AFP.

In an interview with BFMTV published before the meeting with Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the American leader cannot claim the Nobel Peace Prize until he stops the conflict in the Gaza Strip. According to the French president, the United States is in the best position to influence the settlement of this conflict, as it continues to supply Israel with the weapons used in the military operation in the Gaza Strip. He called on Washington to "put pressure on the Israeli government" to achieve a cessation of hostilities, the release of the remaining hostages held by the radical Hamas group, and the opening of humanitarian corridors.