From UN rostrum, Turkish president urges other nations to recognize Palestine

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called from the UN rostrum to recognize the State of Palestine.

"I’m grateful to all the countries that recognized the State of Palestine. I call upon the countries, who have not made this decision yet, to do it immediately. The goal of the United Nations, as enshrined by its charter, is to support international peace and security," he said during the General Debate of the 80th UN General Assembly.

"As we are celebrating the 80th anniversary of the United Nations in this hall, serious events that cast a shadow on the very first provisions of its Charter are taking place in many parts of the world. In particular, we have been witnessing the genocide in Gaza, which has continued right before our eyes for over 700 days. Even as we speak at this session, killings of civilians continue in Gaza. The number of civilians killed in Gaza has exceeded 65,000," Erdogan said.