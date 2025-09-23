{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

From UN rostrum, Turkish president urges other nations to recognize Palestine

The number of civilians killed in Gaza has exceeded 65,000, the Turkish leader stressed

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called from the UN rostrum to recognize the State of Palestine.

"I’m grateful to all the countries that recognized the State of Palestine. I call upon the countries, who have not made this decision yet, to do it immediately. The goal of the United Nations, as enshrined by its charter, is to support international peace and security," he said during the General Debate of the 80th UN General Assembly.

"As we are celebrating the 80th anniversary of the United Nations in this hall, serious events that cast a shadow on the very first provisions of its Charter are taking place in many parts of the world. In particular, we have been witnessing the genocide in Gaza, which has continued right before our eyes for over 700 days. Even as we speak at this session, killings of civilians continue in Gaza. The number of civilians killed in Gaza has exceeded 65,000," Erdogan said.

No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump until he stops conflict in Gaza — Macron
In his opinion, the United States is in a position to stop the conflict, as it continues to supply Israel with weapons for its military operation in the Gaza Strip
Alleged violations of Norway's airspace by Russia remain unconfirmed, embassy says
The data provided by Norway was not corroborated by Russian monitoring, the diplomatic mission stated
Netanyahu announces Israel's intention to 'destroy Iranian axis' in coming year
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is determined to achieve victories on all fronts and continues to hope for peace in the region
Hungary opposes any EU restrictions on Russian oil — Szijjarto
"It is absolutely clear that without Russian oil, safe supply of Hungary is impossible," the Hungarian foreign minister stressed
Russia ready to respond to any strategic threat — Putin
The head of state cited the Russian authorities' decision to abandon the moratorium on deploying ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles
Russian force attack Ukrainian military with drone-mounted grenade launchers
Given the current frontline conditions, the Gortenzia has been upgraded with fiber optic connectivity
Rosoboronexport delivers 1,300 T-90 tanks under export contracts over 25 years
The exhibition showcases more than 70 photographs, rare museum artifacts related to tank manufacturing
Kazakhstan’s Tokayev points to Ukraine’s diplomatic solution at meeting with Zelensky
Both parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres, the Kazakh presidential press office said
Russia firmly rejects expanding UN Security Council with Western nations
Kirill Logvinov noted that the current composition of the Security Council showed a significant bias toward Western states
New START Treaty discussed in general at Putin-Trump talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said the expiration of the treaty "is fraught with major risks in terms of the global situation"
Russia to deepen cooperation with Belarus, China in microelectronics — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin noted that Russia is open to expanding international cooperation in many technological areas
NATO sees no threat in Estonia's fighter jets case — Rutte
"The NATO forces promptly intercepted and escorted the aircraft without escalation, as no immediate threat was assessed," the NATO Secretary General pointed out
West’s baseless accusations no longer taken into account — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov opined that "a country with a serious and responsible approach should not put forward unsubstantiated accusations"
Moldova denies accreditation to US observers for parliamentary elections
Both experts previously participated as observers in the 2024 Russian presidential elections, as well as in other countries
Kiev imposes sanctions against Gutsul, de Gaulle’s grandson
Vladimir Zelensky has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian and foreign individuals and entities, in total, the lists include 66 individuals and 13 companies
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Trump mentions Russia ten times in speech at UN General Assembly session
The US leader mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin once, noting that he hoped for a quick resolution to the Ukrainian crisis since his relationship with Putin had "always been a good one"
Poland to re-open checkpoints on border with Belarus — Polish prime minister
"In a day and a half, overnight to Thursday, the border crossings will be re-opened," Donald Tusk said
Ukrainian strikes leave over 20 Russians killed in past week — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that over the past week, Ukrainian Nazi attacks wounded 145 Russian civilians, including three minors, and left 24 people dead
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 114 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported
It is impossible to restore death penalty in Russia — prosecutor-general
According to Igor Krasnov, the state’s stance on this issue is final and rests on the fundamental decisions of the Constitutional Court
Sixty policemen injured in clashes with pro-Palestinian supporters in Milan
The demonstration itself was marred by vandalism
Palestinian statehood legitimate right, not reward — Guterres
The UN chief Antonio Guterres called the current situation "intolerable" and "deteriorating by the hour"
FACTBOX: Overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
Emergency service specialists are working at the sites where debris fell
Russian forces liberate Kalinovskoye in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Battlegroup East destroyed up to 295 troops
US President Trump outlaws Antifa movement as terrorist organization — White House
Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, the White House statement said
Situation in strategic stability sphere continues to deteriorate — Putin
The Russian president explained this trend is influenced by a whole host of negative factors, "provoking the exacerbation of existing and emerging strategic risks"
Tara Reade, former Biden aide, receives Russian citizenship
The corresponding decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been published
US won’t impose new sanctions on Russia, Europe continues to buy oil, gas from it — Rubio
According to the US Secretary of State, the US President "knows what his options are, and at some point he will have to impose additional costs" on Russia
Hungary will not refuse to buy oil from Russia, despite US demands — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister also stressed that it is "totally impossible to carry out a fact-based, rational dialogue based on common sense" with Western European countries
No clarity for now when more Putin-Trump talks may take place — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also commented on whether Washington had responded through any channels to Putin's statements regarding the fate of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
Ukrainian army loses 1,630 men in one day — Russian Defense Ministry
In particular, Russian Battlegroup Center destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, eight vehicles and three artillery pieces
Belgium recognizes State of Palestine — Belgian PM De Wever
"The effective conduct of diplomatic relations with the new state of Palestine will be carried out once the objectives of the New York Declaration have been achieved," Bart De Wever stated
French military are in Moldova on legitimate grounds — defense ministry
Last year, Moldova and France broadened their military cooperation by signing a new treaty
Diplomat says Ukrainian drone attacks are shameless 'stunt' by Zelensky ahead of UN GA
"It’s a clear signal of Ukraine’s reluctance to seek a peaceful solution," Rodion Miroshnik said
First cargo ship departs from China to Europe via Northern Sea Route
According to the statement, this route "will provide strong support to Chinese enterprises in overcoming the uncertainty in global trade and developing new international logistics channels"
Georgia's PM vows to block foreign attempts to uproot country a la Ukraine
According to Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze, the rallies in Georgia are financed by foreign security services, as was the case with the Maidan
Russia committed to two-state approach on Israel, Palestine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow considers it "the only possible way to find a solution" to the conflict, "which is now experiencing, perhaps, the most acute and most tragic phase in its entire history"
Trump says nuclear arms pose gravest threat to planet
"There is no more serious danger to our planet today than the most powerful and destructive weapons ever devised by man, of which the United States, as you know, has many," the US leader noted
Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 13 times over past day
15 munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine in the direction of Gorlovka and Donetsk in the DPR
Embassy in London refutes BBC allegations of Russian meddling in Moldovan elections
The Russian embassy stated that "the European Union, not Russia, is sponsoring Moldovan citizens to spread fake news ahead of the elections"
Over 200 flights delayed or canceled at Moscow airports amid drone attack
Earlier, 36 enemy drones were shot down in the skies over the Moscow region
De Gaulle’s grandson slams Kiev regime’s sanctions against him
Pierre de Gaulle said that he would like a copy of this decree to put in my cabinet of curiosities
Afghan teen stows away in plane wheel well from Kabul, reaches New Delhi safely
At Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was found wandering on the tarmac and handed over to security
Chanel files three trademark applications in Russia
According to Rospatent data, the applications were filed in September 2025 from Switzerland
UNSC veto power must be preserved, Russian diplomat says
"The veto is not a privilege or a means for pressure, but a key component in crafting balanced and appropriate decisions within the Security Council," Kirill Logvinov said
NATO is using Moldova as additional platform for confrontation with Russia — expert
Moldova has been considered as an alternative since Kiev’s crackdown on Donbass began in 2014, Andrey Marochko noted
Zelensky’s Ukraine fails to reach peace agreements, opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that the current so-called Ukrainian elite "has sold its people to the collective West as cannon fodder and has no intention of changing course"
Kremlin displeased by Polish foreign minister's comments on country's airspace
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin treats such statements "appropriately" when no proof is presented
Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets
According to Abolfazl Zohravand, Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kupyansk
The number of Ukrainian troops blocked in Kupyansk amounts to 700, of whom 250 have already been eliminated
Russia proposes discussing UN Security Council reform at intergovernmental talks — envoy
Kirill Logvinov spoke against using the 80th anniversary of the United Nations as a pretext for hastening up the reform
Russia ready to resolve Ukrainian conflict according to UN Charter — MFA
At the same time, Kirill Logvinov noted that Western countries "will do everything possible to impede any efforts by the majority of world nations to support this process"
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Zaporozhye NPP’s last power supply line cut by Ukrainian fire
No safety violations have been registered
Russian army eliminates several Ukrainian formations during entry into Muravka — soldier
According to Aleksey Kobylkin, deputy commander of the assault battalion of the 35th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup Center, fire was directed at the enemy using both small arms and unmanned aerial vehicles
Iran to take 'measures' if no deal reached with West in coming days — foreign minister
"If there is a solution to the crisis surrounding the nuclear program, it can only be diplomatic," Abbas Araghchi said
West seeking to gain superiority in strategic sphere — Putin
The Russian president stressed that Moscow had "consistently and in detail" addressed these issues and criticized this position
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Putin signs decree easing gas payment rules for foreign buyers amid sanctions
The previous authorization was set to expire on October 1, 2025
Conscripts will serve only in Russia — General Staff
Vladimir Tsimlyansky, Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff, clarified that at least one-third of the conscripts will be allocated to training units and military bases
High-level week of 80th anniversary UN General Assembly to start in New York
Within a week, international leaders are set to discuss key global challenges
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Russian defense minister holds talks with commander-in-chief of Nicaragua’s army
The sides discussed cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries and pressing issues relating to regional security
Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump supplies of F-35, F-16 fighter jets
Turkey was excluded from the F-35 development program in 2019, when it opted to purchase Russia’s S-400 air defense systems
Statements by some NATO countries lead to further escalation with Russia — Szijjarto
"If there's a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, that equals the very severe risk of the launch of World War III," the Hungarian top diplomat noted
Most Americans would support normalization of ties with Russia, expert says
Cynthia Ann McKinney arrived in the DPR for a three-day press tour alongside journalists and activists from seven other countries
Russian forces curb threat posed by Ukrainian UAVs, continue special op — Kremlin
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, between midnight and 7 a.m. Moscow time on September 23, air defenses destroyed 69 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Russian regions
Press review: West recognizes Palestine pressuring Israel as US-Russia talks to resume
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 23rd
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Russia views open ministerial debates within UN on October 24 — diplomat
"The focus will be maid on the need to overcome the crisis of confidence in the United Nations," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov noted
Trump believes Ukrainian conflict to continue for a long time
The US president also noted that Russia has a "very large army"
Israel not to let Global Sumud Flotilla sail into Gaza, proposes docking in Ashkelon
According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Israeli authorities believe that "this flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas"
Global crisis, tariffs on Russian oil, Ukraine deal: Trump speaks at UN
In his remarks, the US President declared that the world had entered "one of the greatest crises in its history" and placed blame on the United Nations for failing to resolve international challenges
Ukraine at risk of losing some allied support in Europe — Reuters
According to a senior European diplomat, Ukraine’s allies are concerned over Ukraine’s manpower shortages
EU to ban its companies from investing in Russia's special economic zones — Politico
The EU also wants to ban companies from reinsuring Russian ships and aircraft for five years after their sale, according to the publication
Putin orders close monitoring of US missile defense buildup
"Particular attention must be paid to plans to build up the strategic components of the US missile defense system, including preparations for the deployment of interceptors in space," the president said
UN chief scheduled to meet with Lavrov on September 25
Spokesman for the UN chief Stephane Dujarric specified that Antonio Guterres intended to discuss issues "of mutual concern" with the Russian foreign minister
Kabul fires back at Trump, vows not to give up 'an inch' of its land
Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid added that Kabul is pursuing a "balanced policy" and seeks to develop relations with both the US and China
Ukraine’s Syrsky briefs Commander of US Army in Europe on difficult frontline situation
Alexander Syrsky also requested additional air defense systems for Ukraine
IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea
Several facilities on the grounds of Foros Wellness & Park and a school building in the Crimean resort town of Foros were damaged in the enemy drone attack, the head of the Russian republic, Sergey Aksyonov, noted
US intends to impose comprehensive sanctions against International Criminal Court — media
According to the report, the move has been under discussion within the US government, though the exact date of the announcement remains unclear
Trump aware of Putin's proposal on START, to make comment — White House
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the US leader thinks "the proposal sounds pretty good"
Hungary tries to persuade EU not to impose measures against Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto
These plans are unrelated to the EU's new 19th package of anti-Russian restrictions
Russia prepared for threats, New START treaty: Putin speaks to Security Council
According to the president, Russia is prepared to respond to any strategic threats "not with words but with military and technological measures"
Russia calls on UN to condemn Ukraine's policy of glorifying Nazi criminals
Ilya Barmin recalled that neo-Nazi groups openly operate in Ukraine, and radical nationalist groups hold annual torchlight processions
NATO, EU need to 'look in mirror' to find aggressor — Russia’s MFA following Crimea attack
NATO and the EU "are the pulse of destabilization and the spread of terrorism in Europe, sponsoring the Kiev regime and supplying it with weapons," Maria Zakharova stated
Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe
Press review: UN sanctions trigger Iran tensions as US destroyer joins Baltic NATO drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 22nd
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
French servicemen already spotted in Moldova — Russian lawmaker
"Moldovan President Maia Sandu in her statement yesterday threatened the Moldovans with the loss of sovereignty of Moldova," Alyona Arshinova added
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Israel to skip UNSC session on Gaza due to Rosh Hashanah
"A one-sided discussion held on a Jewish holiday is yet more proof of the UN’s hypocrisy," Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations Danny Danon said
Air defenses down 81 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions — Russia’s top brass
In particular, drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga and Kursk Regions
