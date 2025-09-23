World enters era of relentless human suffering — UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. The international community has entered an era of reckless destruction and relentless suffering, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said during the general political debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly.

"We have entered in an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering," he said. "Look around. The principles of the United Nations that you established are under siege. The pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality, and indifference," Guterres noted.