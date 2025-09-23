US has no proposals from Hamas regarding hostages, demands their release — Rubio

NEW YORK, September 23. /TASS/. The Washington administration has not received any proposals from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to guarantee a 60-day pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of half of the hostages, and the US is not interested in this, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

"We haven't seen the letter. We don't have that letter. And even if we did, it wouldn't matter. The president has already made it clear [that] he is not interested in a 60-day [pause in fighting] or [the release of] 10 people. He wants all the hostages out: all 48, including the 20 who are alive and [the] 28 who are deceased. He wants them all," the top US diplomat emphasized.