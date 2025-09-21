Four Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike on Gaza City

DUBAI, September 21. /TASS/. At least four Palestinians were killed in a new airstrike by Israeli forces on Gaza City, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported, adding that the Israeli Air Force struck a residential building with civilians.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that, over September 20, the death toll from Israeli military actions in Gaza City and surrounding areas exceeded 60, with another 200 people injured.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation in Gaza City, aimed at defeating the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. The Israeli Defense Forces stated that local residents had been repeatedly warned to evacuate the combat zone.

Tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated after October 7, 2023, when armed Hamas supporters crossed from Gaza into Israeli territory, killing residents of border towns and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave targeting Hamas’ military and political structures and aiming to free all abducted individuals.