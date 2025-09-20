CSU leader says Europe unable to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine without US

BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. European nations will not be able to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine without the United States, and participation of German troops in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is not on the agenda, said Markus Zoder, Chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and prime minister of the Federal state of Bavaria.

"Europe will not be able to ensure a ceasefire and peace without America," Zeder said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, when asked about participation of the German military in a possible European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. In his opinion, it would be better to provide material and financial support to Ukraine.

"Russia will not accept any compromises involving the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. Therefore, there is no question of German participation," he said.

On September 4, the Coalition of the Willing discussed guarantees of Ukraine's security. The exact number of participants is unknown, but earlier French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Coalition already has 30 member states. After the meeting Macron indicated that 26 of its member states had confirmed their readiness to send a military contingent to Ukraine after the establishment of a truce or peace.

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia does not accept any scenarios involving the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine and that it could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.