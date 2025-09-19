UK sanctions Russian IT company Aeza Group, two Georgian businessmen

LONDON, September 19. /TASS/. The United Kingdom imposed sanctions against the Russian IT company Aeza Group and the helicopter company HeliCo Group, according to the updated sanctions list published by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

In the first case, the justification for the restrictions is the company's alleged involvement in destabilizing Ukraine by providing hosting services to the Social Design Agency (SDA). According to the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, it is directly funded by the Russian state. London imposed sanctions on SDA last October. HeliCo Group was blacklisted by the UK for doing business in a sector of strategic importance to the Russian government, namely the transport sector.

Restrictions have also been imposed on Georgian businessman Levan Vasadze and former Georgian Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze. They are accused of supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine. All of these individuals are banned from entering the UK, and their accounts in British banks will be frozen if discovered.

The UK has also blacklisted two tankers for allegedly delivering Russian oil to the port of Batumi, Georgia. Taking into account previously announced sanctions, the number of vessels on the UK blacklist now is about 300. All of them are banned from entering UK ports under threat of detention, will be denied registration in the UK's ship registry, and their current registration, if applicable, may be terminated.

In April, the UK added Georgian Prosecutor General Giorgy Gabitashvili to the sanctions list. The blacklist also includes First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Shalva Bedoidze, Head of the Special Investigative Service Karlo Katsitadze, and Deputy Head of the Department for Special Assignments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mirza Kezevadze.

On December 9 of last year, the British Foreign Office announced that it was pausing all aid programs to Georgia and ceasing cooperation with the Georgian authorities, including in the defense sector.