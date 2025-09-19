South Korea intends to maintain communication with Russia

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. The government of the Republic of Korea intends to maintain communication with Russia in order to protect the interests of South Korean companies, the republic’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told reporters.

South Korean companies remain active in Russia so Seoul intends to maintain communication channels with Moscow, he said.

Cooperation between Russia and the DPRK is another topic of interest to the Republic of Korea. Cho Hyon said that Seoul intends to convey its concerns on the issue to Moscow, including on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, if the opportunity arises.