Turkey’s S-400s remain in service, no changes — Defense Ministry sources

ANKARA, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems supplied to Turkey remain actively deployed within the Turkish military, and there has been no shift in Turkey's stance on their use, according to sources within the Turkish Ministry of National Defense speaking to journalists in Ankara.

"The S-400 air defense systems are still in service with our armed forces. Our position regarding the S-400 remains unchanged," the officials emphasized. This statement came in response to media reports suggesting that Turkey might consider returning the S-400s to Russia or reselling them.