India to study Pakistan-Saudi mutual defense pact — diplomat

NEW DELHI, September 18. /TASS/. India will analyze potential implications of the Pakistan-Saudi mutual defense pact on its national security, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We have seen reports of the signing of a strategic mutual defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The [Indian] Government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration," he told reporters.

"We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability," he said, adding that his country "remains committed to protecting Indian national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains."

On Wednesday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a strategic mutual defense pact, which envisages that an aggression against any of the parties will be considered as the aggression against both. It also provides for developing defense cooperation between the two countries. The document was inked by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.