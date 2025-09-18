Syria, Israel discuss new draft agreement on security in London — TV

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani and Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer held US-brokered talks in London on Wednesday.

According to Syria TV, the two ministers discussed a new draft agreement on measures of security that would replace the Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria of 1974. The meeting lasted for five hours. US Special Envoy for the Middle East Tom Barrack, who acts as a go-between at the talks, took part.

President of Syria for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa said earlier that contacts with Israel on potential agreements on security measures "may yield results with the coming days." However, he demanded that UN observers be redeployed to the Golan Heights. He insisted that Israel "respect Syria’s territorial integrity and stop violating its airspace."

According to the Al Nahar newspaper, Israel’s draft is based on the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty of 1979. Israel insists on establishing three demilitarized zones southwest of Damascus, where various security regimes will be in place depending on the distance from the Israeli border. Syria will be allowed to deploy police forces to these zones but flights over them will be banned.

Israel will retain control of Mount Hermon (Jabal El Sheikh) it took in December 2024 after the change of power in Damascus.