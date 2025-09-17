Europe cannot ask US to put pressure on Moscow as it continues to buy Russian oil — envoy

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. European countries cannot demand that the administration of US President Donald Trump increase sanctions pressure on Russia while they themselves continue to purchase Russian oil, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

He told Fox News in an interview that all allies should be united in such decisions. According to the envoy, the European allies cannot ask the US to solve all the problems on its own.

On Wednesday, a high-ranking European diplomatic source told TASS that the scenario in which Europe would refuse to purchase Russian oil was unrealistic.

Earlier, the EU called on the US to tighten sanctions, but Trump suggested that the EU itself stop buying Russian oil, impose tariffs on countries trading with Russia, and use frozen Russian assets.

On September 13, Trump said he was ready to impose tough sanctions on Russia if all NATO members acted together and stopped buying Russian oil. He noted that the continued import of energy resources from Russia by some NATO allies had weakened the alliance's negotiating position.