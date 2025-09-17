{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Over 80% of Ukrainians truly favor peace — Rada deputy

Artyom Dmitruk emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky maintained power in such a situation only through terror, organizing assassinations and sending dissidents to the front line

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. More than 80% of Ukrainians genuinely support peace, Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Artyom Dmitruk stated.

"Why is it so necessary for Zelensky’s regime to remove Dmitruk? Because he is an independent politician representing and defending traditional values, a Christian way of living, and, most importantly today, promoting a policy of peace, which is supported by over 80% of Ukrainian citizens," he noted.

Dmitruk added that Zelensky maintains power in such a situation only through terror, organizing assassinations and sending dissidents to the front line. "Journalists, activists, politicians, priests - anyone who opposes the regime [can become a victim]. Every murder can be blamed on the 'front line' or 'disappeared without a trace,'" he stated.

On September 15, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kiev has shown no flexibility or readiness to engage in serious negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, and a pause in this process is evident. He also noted that there has been no progress in organizing a summit involving Russia, the US, and Ukraine at this time.

Ukraine crisis
