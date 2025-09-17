China demands Israel to immediately stop military operation in Gaza — MFA

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Chinese authorities are urging Israel to immediately halt its military operation in the Gaza Strip to prevent the aggravation of an already severe humanitarian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated.

"We insist that Israel follow the resolute calls of the international community and immediately stop its military operation in Gaza, achieving a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid an even more serious humanitarian crisis," he emphasized during a briefing.

The Chinese diplomat clarified that Beijing hopes all relevant parties will prioritize the task of maintaining peace and stability in the region and "play a constructive role in reducing tensions." "China firmly opposes the escalation surrounding Israel’s military operation in Gaza. We condemn all actions that harm civilians and violate international law, express serious concern over the growing tensions, and oppose any party provoking the conflict," he concluded.

On September 16, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of an intensive offensive operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza. The operation’s stated goal is to dismantle the Palestinian movement Hamas. Prior to this, the Israeli army repeatedly warned local residents to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets over the city. According to Qatar’s Al Jazeera, over 40 Palestinians were killed and dozens were wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and surrounding areas on Tuesday night.