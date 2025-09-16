Cuban deputy premier Cabrisas passes away aged 88

HAVANA, September 17. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, who also served as a co-chair of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific cooperation, has died, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

"Sad news for Cuba: our dear friend Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, an exceptional person who devoted his life to the Revolution, has passed away," Diaz-Canel wrote on X.

In turn, the Communist Party of Cuba said the official died at the age of 88 "after grave illness.".