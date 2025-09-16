Object that fell on house in Poland identified as interceptor missile from F-16 — media

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The object that fell on a residential house in Poland’s Wyryki near the border with Ukraine overnight to September 10 was a Polish interceptor missile from an F-16 fighter jet, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper said, citing its sources.

"It was an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile from our F-16, which failed its mission due to a malfunction of the targeting system during the flight. Luckily, it did not explode thanks to the detonator fuse," the unnamed source said.

Meanwhile, the Lublin prosecutor’s office, which is carrying out its own investigation of this incident, has not yet identified the object and is waiting for an expert opinion. It refused to disclose findings after the survey of the site.

According to initial media reports, the object in Wyryki was one of the drones that violated Poland’s airspace in the early hours on September 10. Later, the Lublin prosecutor’s office said it was an "unidentified object" while interior ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka said that missile fragments had been found in the country.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. According to the Polish authorities, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.