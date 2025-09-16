China ready for close contacts with Poland for sake of agreement on Ukraine — MFA

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to maintain close contact with Polish authorities to facilitate a lasting and binding agreement on settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China is ready to maintain close communication with Poland and other relevant parties to promote the conclusion of a comprehensive, lasting and binding peace agreement, establish a balanced, effective and sustainable European security system, and achieve lasting peace and stability in Europe," China’s Foreign Ministry quoted Wang Yi as saying after he met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Warsaw on September 15.

China's top diplomat outlined Beijing's principled position that it seeks to promote dialogue on the Ukrainian issue, according to the ministry. He "expressed support for all efforts that will contribute to the restoration of peace," and expressed hope that Poland "as a key European country will play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the crisis" taking into account its and pan-European long-term interests.