NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. Utah authorities this week will charge Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, with first-degree murder, which carries a potential death penalty, US Justice Department chief Pam Bondi said.

"They will indict, most likely tomorrow (September 16 - TASS) or this week, they will indict him for first-degree murder," she said in an interview with Fox News. "I think the (Utah - TASS) governor has said that they want to seek the death penalty, which is very real in Utah, and they still have the firing squad in Utah," Bondi added.

She also did not rule out that federal authorities could bring additional charges against Robinson. "We will work hand in hand with the state to ensure that this horrible human being faces the maximum extent of the law," the official said.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at the university in Orem, Utah. The activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed American military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death.