Cuban president praises Medvedev's contribution to boosting Russia-Cuba ties

HAVANA, September 15. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev on his 60th birthday, praising his indisputable contribution to Cuban-Russian relations.
"I sincerely congratulate Dmitry Medvedev on his 60th birthday," Diaz-Canel wrote on X. "We commend your service to Russia over the years, as well as your undeniable role in strengthening the relations between our countries and political parties."
Medvedev celebrated his 60th birthday on September 14.