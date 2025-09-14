Conflict with Russia would be Germany's end — German politician

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. In case of a conflict with Russia, Germany would become the main operational theater and cease to exist, said Sara Wagenknecht, the leader of the German party Sara Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice (BSW).

Speaking to a rally in Berlin against arms supplies to Ukraine and Israeli’s military operation in the Gaza Strip, she said: "We won’t be persuaded that by getting more servicemen, more drones, more tanks we can seriously stand up to a nuclear power. No, we can’t. A nuclear war will be the end - the end of our cities, our families, our future. It will be the end of Germany, which will become the main operational theater and in such a war."

"That is why we need to stop this spiral of violence and escalation," she added. "I have a feeling that many politicians do not realize what’s at stake.".