Trump promises to ‘look into Soros’ over suspicions of organizing protests in US

NEW YORK, September 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has once again stated his intention to investigate US financier George Soros for his involvement in organizing protests in the country.

"We are going to look into Soros, because I think it’s a RICO case (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act - TASS) against him and other people. Because this is more than like protests. This is real agitation," the US leader said in an interview with Fox News.

On August 27, Trump called for Soros and his son to be held accountable for supporting violent protests in the US. "We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more. <...> Soros and his group of psychopaths have caused great damage to our country!" the US president wrote on his Truth Social page.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and financial penalties, among other things.

Earlier, the organizers of the No Kings campaign announced that rallies against Trump's policies would take place in the US on October 18. They expect at least five to six million people to participate across the country.