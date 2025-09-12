Israel slams UNGA as 'political circus,' rejects resolution on state for Palestine

TEL AVIV, September 12. /TASS/. The Israeli foreign ministry has slammed the United Nations General Assembly as a "political circus" and rejected its resolution on the two-state solution for Palestine.

"Israel utterly rejects the decision of the UN General Assembly this evening. Once again, it has been proven how much the General Assembly is a political circus detached from reality: in the dozens of clauses of the declaration endorsed by this resolution, there is not a single mention that Hamas is a terrorist organization. There is no reference to the simple fact that Hamas is solely responsible for the continuation of the war, through its refusal to return the hostages and disarm," it said.

"The resolution does not advance a solution of peace - on the contrary, it encourages Hamas to continue the war," the ministry emphasized. "Israel thanks all the countries that did not lend their hand to this disgraceful decision in the General Assembly."

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution endorsing the New York Declaration, which outlines concrete, time-bound, and irreversible steps toward achieving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The resolution was adopted with a substantial majority - 142 votes in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions. Support came from Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and numerous other participating nations. Conversely, the United States, Israel, Hungary, Argentina, Palau, Nauru, Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga voted against.

The New York Declaration calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, a prisoner exchange, Israeli withdrawal, and full humanitarian access. It reaffirms that Gaza should be reunified with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority, guided by the principle of "one state, one government, one law, one weapon."

The document envisions the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and democratic State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, coexisting peacefully and securely alongside Israel. It explicitly rejects occupation, forced displacement, and illegal territorial or demographic changes, while advocating for credible reforms within the Palestinian Authority.

Furthermore, the declaration supports stabilization measures, including the potential deployment of a temporary international mission to protect civilians. It also establishes mechanisms to monitor the implementation of the resolution’s time-limited and irreversible commitments.