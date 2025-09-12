EU finalizes work on 19th sanctions package against Russia — Kallas

BRUSSELS, September 12. /TASS/. The European Union is finalizing its work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, with restrictions set to target Russian oil supplies and the banking sector, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

"We just extended our sanctions on Russia. At the same time, we are finalizing work on the 19th package - looking into additional curbs on Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks," she wrote on the social network X.

According to the EUObserver portal, the EU may present the new set of anti-Russian restrictions as early as September 12. Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that the new sanctions would be announced on September 15.