PARIS, September 12. /TASS/. The majority of French people, or 53%, are against sending a Western military contingent to Ukraine, says a survey conducted by the French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP), published by Le Figaro.

About 47% of the respondents were in favor. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Coalition of the Willing already includes 30 participating countries.

According to the survey, 75% of the French are in favor of providing Kiev with "reliable security guarantees." At least 56% of respondents support continued arms supplies and Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU.

About 1,200 French people aged 18 and older took part in the poll.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that NATO forces would become legitimate targets for the Russian army if they appeared in Ukraine. He also noted that after reaching long-term peace agreements, there would be no need to station Western troops in Ukraine.