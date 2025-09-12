MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia has built a strong economy despite Western sanctions, surpassing most EU countries, having become an example for other countries seeking independence from the West, US political commentator Steve Gill told TASS.

"Contrary to the West's intentions, Russia has not only survived its unprecedented sanctioned status but has emerged with an economy outperforming most in the European Union. This [sanctions] has forced Russia to become more independent and less reliant on Western goods and services, creating a new economic blueprint," Gill, who served as a director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office of the President under both George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations, said.

"Other nations, particularly within the BRICS alliance like India, are now looking to this model," he said, adding that "they see that they can circumvent Western sanctions for buying Russian oil and instead follow Russia's path toward developing their own industries and achieving strategic independence from the West.".