UK to provide 142 mln pounds in aid to support Ukraine through upcoming winter period

LONDON, September 12. /TASS/. The British Foreign Office has announced 142 mln pounds (around $193 mln) in UK aid to support Ukraine through winter and into next year, according to a statement by the kingdom’s government.

A total of 100 mln pounds will provide "vital support for humanitarian assistance to help civilians in frontline communities," as well as repairing critical water and heating systems, the statement said. Another 42 mln pounds will help carry out vital repairs to the electricity transmission network and put in place critical protection for gas and power infrastructure as winter starts to bite.

Moreover, the UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, who was appointed to this position on September 5, will visit Ukraine as part of her first foreign trip.