US secretary of state's threats after Bolsonaro's sentencing do not scare Brazil — MFA

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 12. /TASS/. Statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding possible measures against Brazil following the sentencing of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro to over 27 years in prison will not diminish the country's determination to defend its sovereignty nor intimidate its leadership, the nation's foreign ministry declared.

"Threats such as those voiced today by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio <...> will not intimidate our democracy," the document states.

As emphasized by the ministry, Bolsonaro's sentencing demonstrates that "Brazilian democratic institutions have delivered their response to [attempted state] coup efforts." "We will continue to defend the country's sovereignty against aggression and interference attempts, regardless of their origin," the text reads.

Earlier, Rubio described Bolsonaro's conviction as politically motivated persecution, promising that the United States would respond appropriately to the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court's decision.

Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court had earlier sentenced former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) to 27 years and 3 months in prison for his role in an attempted coup aimed at preventing the rise to power of current Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.