Court in Brazil sentences Bolsonaro to over 27 years in prison in coup case

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 12. /TASS/. Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court has sentenced former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) to 27 years and 3 months in prison for his role in an attempted coup aimed at preventing the rise to power of current Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The decision to convict Bolsonaro and impose a prison term was made by four Supreme Court justices, while one justice voted in favor of acquitting the politician. By a vote of four to one, Bolsonaro was found guilty.

As noted by the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Bolsonaro was collectively convicted for "attempting a coup, forming a criminal organization," and violently undermining the rule of law.