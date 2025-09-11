UN Security Council condemns Israeli strikes on Qatar

UNITED NATIONS, September 11. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has condemned the Israeli strikes on the capital of Qatar and reaffirmed its support to the Arab country’s sovereignty in a statement, published by the UK Permanent Mission to the UN on the X social network.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha, the territory of a key mediator, on 9 September," the statement reads. "They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar in line with the principles of the UN Charter."

In the document, UN Security Council members also underscored "the importance of de-escalation" and expressed their solidarity with Qatar.

"Council members recalled their support for the vital role that Qatar continues to play in mediation efforts in the region, and alongside Egypt and the United States," the statement says.

Apart from that, the UN Security Council underscored that releasing the hostages held in the Gaza Strip and ending the hostilities in the enclave remains a "top priority."

On September 9, a series of explosions shook the capital of Qatar. Shortly afterwards, Israel said that its air military, with the support of the Israeli Air Force and the General Security Service, had attacked Hamas negotiators. Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, advisor to the prime minister and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, confirmed that Israel is responsible for the attack. According to the emirate’s Interior Ministry, a security officer was killed in the attack and several others were wounded. In turn, Hamas refuted media reports about the death of members of its negotiating team, confirming, however, that the attack killed six people, including the son of al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer.