Dutch MFA summons Russian ambassador over Poland drone incident

THE HAGUE, September 11. /TASS/. Acting Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel summoned Russian Ambassador Vladimir Tarabrin on Thursday in the wake of yesterday’s incident with drones that violated the Polish airspace, NOS television channel reported.

According to it, the kingdom "mulls imposing additional restrictive measures on Russia." F-35 fighter jets in service with the Dutch military which take part in NATO missions in Poland were scrambled to intercept the drones, NOS added.

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army destructed several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that had invaded the country’s airspace. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that 19 UAVs had violated the country’s air borders on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among allies.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on Tuesday night, Russia attacked military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. No targets for destruction in Poland were planned, the ministry added. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Defense Ministry said it is ready for consultations with Poland on this topic.

Later, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin has no further comments on the drone incident.