Hamas leaders survived Israeli attack leaving for prayer without phones — media

TEL AVIV, September 11. /TASS/. Senior Hamas officials survived Israel’s attack on Doha because they left their meeting room shortly before the strike, the Israel Hayom newspaper said, citing Arab sources.

"The Hamas officials moved to another room to hold afternoon prayers," it said, adding that the same sources "claimed the officials left their mobile phones on the table, which allegedly misled Israeli tracking systems that rely on signal detection to identify assassination targets."

A series of explosions rocked the capital of Qatar on September 9. Shortly afterwards Israel said that its air force, with the support of the General Security Service, had attacked Hamas. Advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari placed responsibility for the attack on Israel. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, a member of the security forces was killed and several others were injured. Hamas denied media reports about the deaths of members of the movement's negotiating delegation, admitting that six people, including Khalil al-Hayyas son, were the victims of the attack. The Israeli authorities however have not yet announced the results of this operation.