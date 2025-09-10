Poland's European allies make proposals to PM to strengthen Polish air defense

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. European allies have proposed that Warsaw strengthen the country’s air defense system in light of the incident involving drones entering the country's airspace, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of several European countries.

"During today's talks with [French President] Emmanuel Macron, [UK Prime Minister] Keir Starmer, Vladimir Zelensky, [Italian Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni, [German Chancellor] Friedrich Merz, [Dutch Prime Minister] Dick Schoof, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, I received not only words of solidarity with Poland, but also, above all, proposals for concrete support for our country's air defense," Tusk wrote on his X page.

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. Tusk said that the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. He alleged that all of the drones entered the country from Belarus.

So far, three downed drones have been reported. As a result of the incident, part of the country’s airspace, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, was temporarily closed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.