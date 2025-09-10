BERLIN, September 10. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany has surpassed the United States as the leading provider of military aid to Ukraine.

"Germany is now the largest sponsor, with contributions reflected in our budget totaling approximately 9 billion euros," Pistorius stated during a session in the Bundestag. He also highlighted that the US government is supplying weapons to Ukraine through the new NATO mechanism known as the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List).

The PURL program was initiated on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under this mechanism, NATO allies procure weapons for Ukraine from American stockpiles.

According to Pistorius, current priorities include bolstering Ukraine’s industrial capacity and air defenses, while also emphasizing the importance of "preserving all who support Ukraine."

Germany remains the second largest supplier of weapons to Kiev after the United States, providing aid valued at over 40 billion euros since the onset of the conflict. Russia has repeatedly argued that arming the Kiev regime only serves to prolong the conflict.