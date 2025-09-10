Israel Defense Forces says it delivered strikes on Houthi military sites

TEL AVIV, September 10. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered a series of strikes on Yemen, the IDF press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Israeli attacks targeted Houthi military sites in the capital Sanaa and the northern province of Al Jawf.

"Among the targets struck are military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthi's Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime for terrorist activity," the IDF said.