UN Security Council to discuss Israel’s strike on Qatar on September 10

UNITED NATIONS, September 10. /TASS/. The Permanent Mission of South Korea, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in September, has confirmed that the body will convene on September 10 in connection with Israel’s strike on Qatar.

"The meeting under the agenda item ‘The Situation in the Middle East’ is scheduled for tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. (Wednesday, 10:00 p.m. Moscow time - TASS)," the mission told reporters.

Meanwhile, a diplomatic source told a TASS correspondent that the emergency meeting of the Council was requested by Algeria, Pakistan, and Somalia.