Nepal descends into chaos as protests turn deadly, citizens take control of country

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Protesters in Nepal say they have taken the country under their control and are calling for the formation of a new government and the holding of elections, the India Today television channel reported, citing a statement from the demonstrators.

What started as anti-government protests yesterday turned into deadly riots today in the capital and other cities. Prime Minister Sharma Oli has resigned. The protesters set fire to several government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, and the prosecutor's office. The homes of politicians and officials were also subjected to attacks, it was reported, one of which resulted in the death of former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal’s wife.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation in the Himalayan country.

Attacks on officials

- President Ram Chandra Paudel and the recently resigned Prime Minister Sharma Oli were evacuated via helicopter by the Nepalese army.

- The wife of former prime minister Jhana Nath Khanal died after protesters locked her in their residence and set it on fire, the Khabarhub portal reported.

- Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has been attacked, India Today TV channel reported.

- Protesters beat up Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Arson and destruction

- Protesters set fire to the prime minister’s private residence in the city of Balkot, Paudel’s residence and the residences of several other politicians, including Pushpa Kamal Dahal, head of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), Minister of Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung and retired Interior Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

- Nepal's main administrative complex, the Singha Durbar Palace, where the country's government and many ministries are located, was set on fire, the Khabarhub portal reported.

- Protesters are storming prisons in the west of the country, hundreds of prisoners have escaped in the city of Dhangadhi. More than 1,500 prisoners have left the Nakhu prison in Lalitpur city.

- The servers of The Kathmandu Post were taken offline by protesters, it said on X.

- Protesters set fire to the building of Simrik Airlines, the India Today TV channel reported.

- According to the Associated Press, protesters also set fire to a private school owned by the foreign minister.

- Protesters set fire to Gautama Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa.

Resignations and formation of a new government

- Lekhak tendered his resignation, citing the death and destruction during the protests.

- Oli said he was resigning due to the state of emergency; Paudel accepted it.

- Protesters demanded that Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah be appointed acting prime minister.

- The office of the president denied reports that he has resigned.

- Chief of Staff of the Nepalese Army Ashok Raj Sigdel will address the nation after the protests, Indian TV channel Times Now reported.

- Protesters said Nepal is under their control and called for the formation of a new government and the holding of elections, India Today reported, citing a statement from the demonstrators.

Protests against the ban on social media

- On Monday, a protest rally given the name "Generation Z Revolution" took place outside the parliament building in Kathmandu and at least seven other major cities, the Nepal News portal reported.

- The demonstrators opposed the government's September 4 decision to restrict access to some messengers and social networks that were not registered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on time.

Thousands rallied, mostly young people and students.

- Preliminary reports say 22 people have died and more than 500 have been injured.

- According to India Today, law enforcement and police used water cannons, tear gas, and opened fire to quell the unrest.

- The government lifted the social media ban, Gurung said.

- On Tuesday, September 9, demonstrators gathered again at the Nepalese parliament building in Kathmandu.