Netanyahu calls on residents to leave Gaza City ahead of Israeli offensive

TEL AVIV, September 8. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged civilians to leave Gaza City ahead of an offensive the Israeli army is about to begin.

He recalled that in recent days the Israeli military has destroyed 50 high-rise buildings in the city, which, according to the Israeli side, were used by radicals for military purposes.

"Now all of this is just an introduction, just a prelude, to the main intense operation — a ground maneuver of our forces, who are now organizing and gathering in Gaza City," he said in a video address released by his office.

"And so I say to the residents of Gaza, I am taking advantage of this opportunity, and listen to me carefully: You have been warned. Get out of there!" he stressed.

Earlier, Israel announced a large-scale operation in the Palestinian enclave to take control of Gaza City and defeat Hamas radicals there. These plans were approved by Netanyahu in late August.