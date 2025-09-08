NEW YORK, September 8. /TASS/. At least 92 US mercenaries have been killed in combat during the Ukrainian conflict, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper noted that between 2022 and 2023, "from more than 1,000 to several thousand" Americans could arrive in Ukraine. Citing data from the Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, the newspaper reported that at least 92 "volunteers" have been killed in combat.

The New York Times said that the salaries of mercenaries from the US are no different from those of Ukrainian servicemen: the base rate is $1,000 per month, and an additional $3,000 per month can be earned for so-called combat duties. At the same time, some of the mercenaries ask to transfer to logistics or other non-combat roles after their first battle. Regarding the contingent of US mercenaries, the newspaper noted that many have served in the US military.

In addition, The New York Times emphasized that the US government, "determined to avoid any suggestion of a direct clash of the nuclear-armed Russian and American militaries, provides almost no assistance to volunteer combatants." Support for the mercenaries allegedly comes only from non-profit organizations, which, among other things, send the remains of deceased mercenaries home.